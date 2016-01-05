Trending

Jack Arthurs Treasure House pre-order available

By Prog  

Get 2 tracks as instant downloads with early purchase of upcoming album

Jack Arthurs’ upcoming album Treasure House is available now for pre-order – with fans getting two tracks as instant downloads.

Arthurs issues the follow-up to 2012 debut Only Dreams Come True on February 5 via Bad Elephant Music and it can be pre-ordered via his Bandcamp page, with immediate downloads of the tracks Change Your Mind and The Sleeping Sea included.

Arthurs says he’s “over the moon to bring you Treasure House, a collection of 10 songs drawing on a rich catalogue of experiences.”

TREASURE HOUSE TRACKLIST

  1. Change Your Mind
  2. North Star
  3. Lift Me Up
  4. Feel Your Pain
  5. The Sleeping Sea
  6. Waves of Sunlight
  7. Spirals
  8. Hope
  9. Treasure House
  10. Soaring