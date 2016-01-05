Jack Arthurs Treasure House pre-order available

Jack Arthurs’ upcoming album Treasure House is available now for pre-order – with fans getting two tracks as instant downloads.
Arthurs issues the follow-up to 2012 debut Only Dreams Come True on February 5 via Bad Elephant Music and it can be pre-ordered via his Bandcamp page, with immediate downloads of the tracks Change Your Mind and The Sleeping Sea included.
Arthurs says he’s “over the moon to bring you Treasure House, a collection of 10 songs drawing on a rich catalogue of experiences.”
TREASURE HOUSE TRACKLIST
- Change Your Mind
- North Star
- Lift Me Up
- Feel Your Pain
- The Sleeping Sea
- Waves of Sunlight
- Spirals
- Hope
- Treasure House
- Soaring