Jack Arthurs announces Treasure House

Jack Arthurs has announced he’ll release his latest album Treasure House on February 5.

It’ll be issued via Bad Elephant Music and is the follow-up to his 2012 debut Only Dreams Come True.

The singer/songwriter’s latest work is said to “draw from a deep well of poignant and reflective experiences to deliver a delightful collection of acoustic tracks that come straight from his heart and are like a breath of fresh air.”

Pre-orders and further details on the 10-track album will be released in due course.