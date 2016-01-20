Harpdog Brown scoops 2nd Maple Blues Award

Harpdog Brown is celebrating being named Harmonica Player Of The Year for the second consecutive year at the Maple Blues Awards.

The Vancouver-based bluesman scooped the prize at the 19th annual MPAs, Canada’s annual celebration of the genre, at the Royal Conservatory of Music’s Koerner Hall in Toronto.

Holger Petersen, blues programmer for Canada’s CBC Radio, says: “Harpdog is a great bluesman. He is in total command on stage – and enjoying every minute.”

The ceremony included performances from Colin Linden, Harrison Kennedy, David Gogo, Cecile Doo-Kingue, Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar and John Campbell.

Brown and his Travelin’ Blues Show band are working with producer Little Victor on an upcoming album. Brown says: “This guy knows how to get that original roots sound, even in a digital world.”

Kid Andersen and Rusty Zin are expected to make guest appearances on the record.