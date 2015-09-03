Gama Bomb return with Untouchable Glory

Gama Bomb have announced the release of their fifth album titled Untouchable Glory.

The follow-up to 2013’s The Terror Tapes will be issued on October 30 via AFM Records – and they’ll hold a Halloween launch party at London’s Camden Underworld the following day.

Vocalist Philly Byrne says: “We’re pretty sure this is the first album ever that combines martial arts, classic literature and alcohol and drug abuse.

“It’s unlike any other thrash album – it sounds big and catchy, the album art is bright and bold, the choruses are massive. It’s thrash with the colour turned up. We’re very proud of it.”

Byrne, bassist Joe McGuigan, drummer Paul Caffrey and guitarists Domo Dixon and John Roche will reveal a tracklist in due course.