Five More Bands For Bloodstock

Five names have been added to this year’s Bloodstock lineup.

Joining the fun are Swedish rockers Graveyard, Norwegian deathsters Blood Red Throne, NWOBHM crew Battleaxe, Finnish death ‘n’ rollers Profane Omen and British death metallers, The King Is Blind.

You also have one last chance to get involving with Bloodstock’s 2014 deposit scheme, entry for which closes at midnight on March 7. The deal breaks down as follows:

1st payment – £49 (includes booking fee) required on the day of sign up.

2nd payment – £44 – debited from your account on March 31.

3rd payment – £44 (+ postage) – debited from your account on May 1.

Of course, if you can pay in one go, you best head to bloodstock.uk.com and grab your ticket right now! Bloodstock 2014 takes place August 7-10 at Catton Hall, Derby and is headlined by Down, Emperor and Megadeth.