Fireborn add final piece to lineup

Fireborn have confirmed Dark Funeral and Defleshed drummer Matte Modin has joined their ranks, completing the band’s lineup.

The group, which also features Entombed AD frontman Lars Goran Petrov and guitarist Victor Brandt, along with Necrophobic’s bassist Alex Friberg and guitarist Frederik Folkare, who also plays with Unleashed, are now working on new material.

They expect to release a full-length album in the coming months but insist the collaboration won’t get in the way of their other commitments.

They say in a statement: “This is a new band that will not conflict with our other bands – neither will the music sound like them. Expect fast and extreme death metal.”

The group have made three demos available to stream. Hear The Emperor, Shadow Realms and Lucifer Has Spoken below.