Faster Pussycat, Gun and Pat Travers for HRH

Faster Pussycat, Gun and Pat Travers have joined the bill for this year’s Hard Rock Hell festival, which takes place in Gwynedd, North Wales, in November.

They’re joining headliners Black Label Society, Saxon, Helloween and UFO, and while weekend tickets including accommodation are long sold out, a number of tickets are still available.

The full list of band’s performing at HRH9 also includes Rock Goddess, Toseland, Scorpion Child, Crobot, Black Spiders, Supercharger, Trucker Diablo, Massive Wagons, Attica Rage, The Picturebooks, Screaming Eagles, Pig Iron, Skanska Mord, No Hot Ashes, MORE, Chariot , Trespass, Sky Valley Mistress, Those Damn Crows, Lawless, King Creature, Riot Horse, King of the North, City of Thieves, Colour of Noise, Stone Kings, Stags, Dendera, Black State Highway, Dukes of Bordello, Dead City Ruins, Nine Miles South, Hellion Rising, Wild Lies and Hellbound Hearts.

Hard Rock Hell takes place November 12-15.