Explosions In The Sky announce 20th anniversary tour

US post rockers Explosions In The Sky have announced a run of UK tour dates for next February to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the band will be releasing deluxe remastered and repackaged editions of two highly sought-after, long out-of-print pieces of their historic catalogue: their debut album, How Strange, Innocence (available on vinyl for the first time since 2004); and The Rescue (available on vinyl and on all digital platforms for the first time ever).

Explosions in The Sky will play:

Bexhill De La Warr Pavillion - February 11

Glasgow Royal Concert Hall - 12

Dublin Vicar Street - 13

Manchester Albert Hall - 14

London Eventim Apollo - 15

See the band's website for ticket details.