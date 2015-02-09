Exorcism pen deal with Dream Records

Exorcism have penned a deal with Dream Records ahead of the release of their second album.

The band – led by vocalist Csaba Zvekan – are recording the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2014’s I Am God at TMS Studios in Spain with producer Jeff Billman. It’s expected to be mastered and ready to launch in March.

Joining Zvekan on the album are guitarists Biggie P Phanrath and Andy Drake, bass player Chris Logan, drummer Gus Freeze and keyboard player Alex Wind.

Exorcism say: “We are happy and proud to announce Dream Records, the home of Furyon, Metal Machine and Black Raven, will be the label for our second album release. Get ready for the second round of monster stories.”