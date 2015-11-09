Emerson Trio demos available on CD and digital

Keith Emerson’s early demo recordings captured in his parents’ living room have been released on CD for the first time.

The long-lost recordings were previously issued on vinyl earlier in 2015, and are now available on CD and digitally via Cherry Red Records.

The Keith Emerson Trio Recordings were made in the early 1960s before the keyboard icon found fame with The Nice and Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

Emerson says: “Well, we all have to start somewhere. I’m happy that Cherry Red is releasing my very earliest beginnings and I hope it will inspire future generations of musicians.”

THE KEITH EMERSON TRIO RECORDINGS TRACKLIST

You Say You Care There Will Never Be Another You Teenies Blues Winkle Picker Stamp 56 Blues You Came a Long Way from Saint Louis Soul Station

The Prog Interview: Keith Emerson