District 97 offer Kickstart tease

District 97 have released a live performance video of latest track Takeover as a teaser for their planned third album.

The Chicago outfit are set to launch a Kickstarter campaign to fund recording sessions. They explain: “We’re delighted to give you a sneak peek at our album. The only catch is, we don’t have enough money to record it! Please consider helping to bring this project to fruition by contributing to our Kickstarter campaign, which launches on August 25.”

Frontwoman Leslie Hunt joined the band after becoming a finalist on US TV show American Idol in 2007. Debut album Hybrid Child was released in 2010 and was followed two years later by Trouble With Machines, which drew acclaim from big prog names including Bill Bruford, John Wetton and Roine Stolt.