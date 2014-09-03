Bulletrain go Out Of Control

Swedish rockers Bulletrain have launched a promo for the track Out Of Control.

The single is taken from their upcoming debut album Start Talking, which launches on October 24 via Metal Heaven.

The group have released two EPs Johnny Gonebad in 2007 and Turn It Up in 2009, but were hit by setbacks when frontman Robert Lindell and bassist Tim Svalo left the band in 2011.

They brought in singer Sebastian Sundberg and bassist Niklas Mansson and recorded their debut studio album in Stockholm at the tail end of last year.

They say: “Bulletrain is getting ready to continue where it all ended. This decade is all about making dreams come true. If you believe it, be it.”