Bryan Ferry son in serious crash

Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry’s youngest son Merlin is fighting for his life after a serious car crash.

The 24-year-old is described as “critical but stable” after suffering multiple injuries including a head wound and fractures to his legs, pelvis and left arm.

Three vehicles including Ferry’s and a lorry were involved in the incident near Shrewsbury on Tuesday. One driver escaped with cuts and bruises after his car caught fire.

Firefighters said Ferry’s extraction took 45 minutes and had been “difficult due to the impact involved.”

Merlin’s brother Otis responded via Twitter: “Thank you for extracting my brother alive from what looks like a mangled box of tin. We are all continuing to pray.”