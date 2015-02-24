Breaking Bands' ROTW: Seahaven – 'Wild West Selfishness'

This week’s Breaking Bands Record of the Week is by Seahaven.

If you regularly listen to Breaking Bands, then you’ll know they’re a band I’ve played every week since the release of their 2014 album, Reverie Lagoon: Music For Escapism Only. I’m so in love with this album that I actually don’t know how they’ve not been featured on ‘Record Of The Week’ before.

Frontman Kyle Soto’s voice has a dreamy quality on the mesmerising Wild West Selfishness, and, with the constant changing moods and the vocals switching between stereo to mono, you’re left with a beautiful track that demands repeated listens. I hope you love this song as much as I do.

Sophie K x

