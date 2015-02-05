Artemis unveil Tip Of The Blade

Ear-pummelling hardcore crew Artemis are premiering their new track Tip Of The Blade exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Ahead of the release of new EP Nothing Left To See, the Basingstoke bruisers have given us the first play of new track Tip Of The Blade. If you’re a British hardcore aficianado you may have seen these guys playing with the likes of Bastions, Baby Godzilla and Liferuiner – and now here’s their Dillinger Escape Plan-esque ferocity condensed into a hand stream.

They head out this month with Let’s Talk Daggers at the following dates:

5th February: The Unicorn, London 6th February: Frog And Nightgown, Worksop 7th February: King Billy, Hull 8th February: Alma Inn, Bolton