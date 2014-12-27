The World Rock Chart End of Year Special

2014 was an incredible year for rock and metal, with hundreds of releases from established artists as well as brand new bands. During this weekend’s two-hour show, which airs from midday on December 28, presenter Steve Harris takes a look at the year’s biggest releases from the artists that dominated this year’s World Rock Chart. Expect massive songs from the likes of Paramore, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Linkin Park.

You can also listen to the show by using TeamRock Radio’s On Demand service, by clicking here.