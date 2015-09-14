Golden Void issue Silent Season

Golden Void have premiered their track Silent Season with Prog.

It’s taken from their album Berkana, set for launch on September 18 via Thrill Jockey Records.

Bandleader Isaiah Mitchell, of Earthless fame, recently said: “We put Berkana together pretty quickly because our label put a deadline on when the album needed to be completed. Life was very busy so a deadline was helpful.

“We had more time in the studio so we were able to take our time and really find the best texture or harmony for the part at hand. Tim Green is a great person to have on your side when you’re searching for the right ingredients for a song.”

Berkana is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist