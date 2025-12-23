“He was unable to write something with delight in it. Suffering battle fatigue, he wrote of asking what it’s like back home. It’s epic”: William Shatner’s surprising Christmas album with Jethro Tull, Yes and King Crimson alumni

After revealing his prog chops in 2013 with the Billy Sherwood-helmed album Ponder The Mystery, Star Trek icon William Shatner released his seasonal record Shatner Claus in 2018. Along with guest appearances from Iggy Pop, Billy Gibbons and Henry Rollins, it notched up a healthy prog quota with Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Mel Collins. Shatner revealed more than we expected about how he made the album, and what Christmas means to him.

Shatner Claus might just be one of the greatest album titles ever conceived.

Why, thank you! It was an idea that was thrown in the air and I caught it.

You must really love Christmas.

Christmas is a joyful holiday. Where I come from, in Canada, it’s usually white, so my memories are of crackling snow, carolling, bright stars, pine trees. As a young man I would spend Christmas in the mountains, skiing. That’s what I’d do with my family until the children got older and the snow was limiting in the enjoyment of it. Then we began to go to the tropics.

What’s your favourite Christmas music?

I love the sound of horses with jingle bells on. That’s what would be pulling Shatner’s sleigh.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You’ve got some old friends on the album and a mix of rock, prog and punk guests. Who could refuse this opportunity with you?

We had a wish list and the record company sent out invites to the individual artists. In many cases they got back very enthusiastically. That’s the magical part; they all wanted to contribute.

A yearly staple of the Prog office is the Jethro Tull Christmas Album. It’s lovely to hear Ian Anderson contribute flute to Silver Bells.

I’m a fan; and his playing on the track is what we heard in our minds’ eyes. He blew me away – he literally blew me away.

Silver Bells - YouTube Watch On

And Mel Collins from King Crimson is on ’Twas The Night Before Christmas...

The people I’m working with here are elegant people. When I’m making an album I’m trying to make it unique enough so these wonderful musicians take a break out of making their own glorious music, come downtown and see me to have a little fun.

Then there’s Rick Wakeman on a grandiose O Come, O Come Emmanuel. Why is prog so suited to Christmas music?

I’ve worked with Rick a few times. His arrangements are beautiful. Prog has an energy about it that attracts your eye and ear.

What’s the high point of the record for you?

With every one of those numbers, I pondered the mystery! But I had a wonderful veteran – a former soldier, Blade Anthony, who was a poet – write a Christmas song for me. It’s one of the major elements in the album, a song called One For You, One For Me.

He was unable to write something with delight in it. Suffering battle fatigue, he wrote of asking what it’s like back home because ‘Over here there’s nothing but fear.’ We set that to music and it’s epic.

I told the poet that I would do my best with it, then I told all the musicians what I thought it should sound like – the pain and the anguish and the longing that soldiers must feel away from home for a holiday that was part of their childhood. I think the arrangement, delivery and music reflects that. I wanted to honour our soldiers with that poem.

One for You, One for Me - YouTube Watch On

Thinking about the Star Wars Holiday Special, was a Star Trek Christmas special ever mooted?

Not as far as I recall... but it would have been fun to meet Santa Claus arcing over the galaxy, wouldn’t it? Sadly, I don’t think Star Trek’s producer was that playful.

What Christmas gift would Kirk have given Spock?

That’s a great question! I think he would have given him a Tribble. He would have done that just because it would have annoyed him.

What would Spock have given Kirk?

A new telescope. Something practical; thoughtful. Either that or a dog!

You seem to be the very essence of “live long and prosper.” What’s your secret?

Well, I’ve certainly fulfilled part of that, haven’t I? What’s the secret? The secret is, first of all, genetic. It’s something about the endings of your DNA... the telomeres. They keep reproducing cells; and when they stop doing that, you age. So I had a good talk with my telomeres.

That’s so scientific. We didn’t expect an answer so... real.

The other part is to do a Christmas album!

Do you believe in Father Christmas?

I believe in the wonder and magic of Christmas; I certainly do. It reminds us idyllically what a man can, and should, be.

Shatner Claus is available via Cleopatra Records.