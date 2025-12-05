Dunno about anyone else, but I have zero clue where this year has gone. I’m pretty sure I say words to that effect in this space every year, but I genuinely think that 2025 has whizzed by at the speed of light! But pass it has, and here we are with our End Of Year bonanza.

As you’ve no doubt realised by now, the new issue of Classic Rock is our annual look back at what happened in the world of rock over the past 12 months – the amazing new albums and songs that got us endangering (what’s left of) our hearing, the reissues that reminded us and upgraded old favourites, Black Sabbath’s epic Back To The Beginning show (and subsequent devastating loss of Ozzy), and much more besides.

To make the issue even more festive, it's a premium edition and comes with four exclusive gifts: An Ozzy Osbourne 2026 calendar, official Where's Ozzy? beer mats, some giant rockin' wrapping paper and 16 high-voltage gift tags (subscribers, UK newsstand and online orders from Magazines Direct only).

So please put your feet up, grab your beverage of choice and join us in looking back at the Year In Rock 2025. And from all of us here at Classic Rock, we hope you have an excellent Christmas break and a very happy and healthy 2026. We’ll see you next year.

Features

Albums Of The Year

Whether from established artists or talented newcomers, we've had plenty of cracking albums released in the past 12 months. CR's writers have chosen the best 50, including….

Danko Jones

With this year’s Leo Rising being met with more positive responses than they’re used to, things are looking good.

Cardiacs

The story of the eclectic band and their long-awaited, brilliantly received, final studio album.

His Lordship

Aiming for an album of good old rock’n roll, Bored Animal shows their aim was true.

Jethro Tull

Ian Anderson talks about latest album Curious Ruminant.

Cheap Trick

Fifty years in, they’re still knocking out classy records.

Plus...

Back To The Beginning

Lzzy Hale , who appeared at Ozzy's farewell, recalls the build-up and the day of the rock event of the past 12 months.

2025 Playlist

Tracks from all genres , all deserving a listen, to get stuck into.

Orange Goblin

Frontman Ben Ward explains why its the end of their road, and reflects on three decades of creating metal thunder.

Reissues Of The Year

From nothing new ,to extras-bolstered to multi-disc, bells-and-whistles box sets, we've picked the cream of the crop.

Bruce Springsteen

With an album release, a biopic in cinemas and the completion of a tour, 2025 saw a lot of The Boss.

Guns N’ Roses

The latest from Slash, who tells us: “I constantly have to stop and be thankful that we’re able to do something that I love so much.”

Goodbye to…

As with every year, in 2025 we said goodbye to far too many people who brought something good to the world of music.

Regulars

The Dirt

The return of Bon Jovi to the stage; Journey announce final tour; Spinal Tap say goodbye with a show at Stonehenge. Welcome back Coroner, Say hello to Luna Marble. Say goodbye to Marcie Free, David Ball, Scott Sorry.

Q&A: Justin Hawkins

The Darkness frontman on being back in arenas, supporting Iron Maiden, brother Dan being a rock star, Yungblud and more.

Reviews

New albums from Casket Rats, Slash, Jan Akkerman, AVTT/PTTN, Graham Bonnet, Sunn O))), Jim Peterik & World Stage, The Saints. Reissues from Rush, Iron Maiden, Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy, Patti Smith, Dream Theater, Faces, Motörhead, Uriah Heep, Ministry. DVDs, films and books on Bon Jovi, Roddy Bottum, Layne Staley, The Police, Bruce Springsteen, Nicky Hopkins… Live reviews of Glenn Hughes, Lord Rochester, Fields Of The Nephilim, Creeper, Young Gods and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Clutch, John Mitchell & Friends and The Commoners. Plus the latest gig listings: Who's playing where, and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Kenny Leckremo

The H.E.A.T frontman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

