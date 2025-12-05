The ultimate review of 2025: The best albums, the biggest events, and the megastars who rocked our world - only in the new issue of Classic Rock
Also in our unmissable end-of-year issue: The Darkness, Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, Jethro Tull, Alice Cooper, Ozzy Osbourne & Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses and more
Dunno about anyone else, but I have zero clue where this year has gone. I’m pretty sure I say words to that effect in this space every year, but I genuinely think that 2025 has whizzed by at the speed of light! But pass it has, and here we are with our End Of Year bonanza.
As you’ve no doubt realised by now, the new issue of Classic Rock is our annual look back at what happened in the world of rock over the past 12 months – the amazing new albums and songs that got us endangering (what’s left of) our hearing, the reissues that reminded us and upgraded old favourites, Black Sabbath’s epic Back To The Beginning show (and subsequent devastating loss of Ozzy), and much more besides.
To make the issue even more festive, it's a premium edition and comes with four exclusive gifts: An Ozzy Osbourne 2026 calendar, official Where's Ozzy? beer mats, some giant rockin' wrapping paper and 16 high-voltage gift tags (subscribers, UK newsstand and online orders from Magazines Direct only).
So please put your feet up, grab your beverage of choice and join us in looking back at the Year In Rock 2025. And from all of us here at Classic Rock, we hope you have an excellent Christmas break and a very happy and healthy 2026. We’ll see you next year.
Features
Albums Of The Year
Whether from established artists or talented newcomers, we've had plenty of cracking albums released in the past 12 months. CR's writers have chosen the best 50, including….
Danko Jones
With this year’s Leo Rising being met with more positive responses than they’re used to, things are looking good.
Cardiacs
The story of the eclectic band and their long-awaited, brilliantly received, final studio album.
His Lordship
Aiming for an album of good old rock’n roll, Bored Animal shows their aim was true.
Jethro Tull
Ian Anderson talks about latest album Curious Ruminant.
Cheap Trick
Fifty years in, they’re still knocking out classy records.
Plus...
Back To The Beginning
Lzzy Hale , who appeared at Ozzy's farewell, recalls the build-up and the day of the rock event of the past 12 months.
2025 Playlist
Tracks from all genres , all deserving a listen, to get stuck into.
Orange Goblin
Frontman Ben Ward explains why its the end of their road, and reflects on three decades of creating metal thunder.
Reissues Of The Year
From nothing new ,to extras-bolstered to multi-disc, bells-and-whistles box sets, we've picked the cream of the crop.
Bruce Springsteen
With an album release, a biopic in cinemas and the completion of a tour, 2025 saw a lot of The Boss.
Guns N’ Roses
The latest from Slash, who tells us: “I constantly have to stop and be thankful that we’re able to do something that I love so much.”
Goodbye to…
As with every year, in 2025 we said goodbye to far too many people who brought something good to the world of music.
Regulars
The Dirt
The return of Bon Jovi to the stage; Journey announce final tour; Spinal Tap say goodbye with a show at Stonehenge. Welcome back Coroner, Say hello to Luna Marble. Say goodbye to Marcie Free, David Ball, Scott Sorry.
Q&A: Justin Hawkins
The Darkness frontman on being back in arenas, supporting Iron Maiden, brother Dan being a rock star, Yungblud and more.
Reviews
New albums from Casket Rats, Slash, Jan Akkerman, AVTT/PTTN, Graham Bonnet, Sunn O))), Jim Peterik & World Stage, The Saints. Reissues from Rush, Iron Maiden, Rolling Stones, Thin Lizzy, Patti Smith, Dream Theater, Faces, Motörhead, Uriah Heep, Ministry. DVDs, films and books on Bon Jovi, Roddy Bottum, Layne Staley, The Police, Bruce Springsteen, Nicky Hopkins… Live reviews of Glenn Hughes, Lord Rochester, Fields Of The Nephilim, Creeper, Young Gods and more.
Lives
We preview tours by Clutch, John Mitchell & Friends and The Commoners. Plus the latest gig listings: Who's playing where, and when.
The Soundtrack Of My Life: Kenny Leckremo
The H.E.A.T frontman picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.
* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct
* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents.
* NB: Due to some unexpected logistical delays, this issue will be on the UK newsstand from Tuesday
* In North America, Classic Rock is available in branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.
* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £20.99 for six months. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.
* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.
Classic Rock editor Siân has worked on the magazine for longer than she cares to discuss, and prior to that was deputy editor of Total Guitar. During that time, she’s had the chance to interview artists such as Brian May, Slash, Jeff Beck, James Hetfield, Sammy Hagar, Alice Cooper, Manic Street Preachers and countless more. She has hosted The Classic Rock Magazine Show on both TotalRock and TeamRock radio, contributed to CR’s The 20 Million Club podcast and has also had bylines in Metal Hammer, Guitarist, Total Film, Cult TV and more. When not listening to, playing, thinking or writing about music, she can be found getting increasingly more depressed about the state of the Welsh national rugby team and her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.