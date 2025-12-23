“I’d said, ‘All that weird stuff is crap!’ When I came back I said, ‘Can you play me all that weird crap I was rude about?’” Alien Sex Fiend’s mushroom-powered path to prog appreciation
Nik Fiend’s journey from a cover of Silver Machine that Lemmy liked to sharing a label with Hawkwind
In 2018 Alien Sex Fiend co-founder Nik Fiend told Prog how an experience with mushrooms on the Isle of Wight turned him on to progressive music, not long after he’d told his wife Mrs Fiend that he never wanted to hear any of it again.
“I started getting into Hawkwind when I was cleaning windows. Some of it was a bit too far-out for me when I was 13 or 14, but I’d heard Silver Machine and picked up this sampler that had Master Of The Universe on. That was the beginning – I wanted to find out more.
The first guys I did music with had an echo unit, and that was the first time I heard Pink Floyd's Relics, which is one of my favourites. Then in the late 70s, with Demon Preacher, we went to the Isle Of Wight to do a gig and ended up doing magic mushrooms.
That changed my headset. I’d been quite rude to [wife and synth player] Mrs Fiend not long before, saying, 'All that weird stuff is shit – I don’t wanna hear it!’ When I came back I said, ‘Can you play me all that weird shit that I was rude about?’
Now I love Can's Tago Mago, Neu!, King Crimson's In The Court Of The Crimson King – when she played me 21st Century Schizoid Man my head nearly flew off! I was mad on Frank Zappa too: his music would set me off doing big murals on my bedsit walls.
Hawkwind’s In Search Of Space is mine and Mrs Fiend’s ultimate favourite album; we’ve been playing it back-to-back in recent times. It really takes me on a journey.
Master Of The Universe is our favourite track – I still get a rush when I hear the words, ‘The wind of time is blowing through me.’ They were cooking when that one was going down!
Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Hawkwind inadvertently influenced Alien Sex Fiend. When we first started out, we used to jam indefinitely and we did a cover version of Silver Machine. Lemmy said he liked it.
We’ve been in and around their music with our funny career. We did our single I Walk The Line with the Flicknife label when they were doing The Chronicle Of The Black Sword.
Now we’re both on Cherry Red. It’s mental – Mrs Fiend and I looked at each other and went, ‘Fuckin’ell! This is unreal!’ Hawkwind deserve a lot more credit.”
Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.