Watch full, pro-shot footage of Slipknot ripping a Spanish festival a new one during the summer

The full video of Slipknot’s headline show at Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain has been published online.

Last night (December 22), pro-shot footage of the nu metal nine-piece’s 90-minute set was put up on YouTube, featuring their entire 15-song set as they tore their way through the European festival circuit back in the summer. Watch it below.

The show took place on June 28, when Slipknot headlined the Saturday of Resurrection, alongside Judas Priest on the Wednesday, Korn on the Thursday and Falling In Reverse on the Friday.

The setlist zeroed in on material from 1999’s self-titled debut album, including the songs (sic), Scissors, Spit It Out, Surfacing and Wait And Bleed, as well as a remix of Tattered & Torn. It also featured two tracks each from 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind (Nero Forte and Unsainted), 2008’s All Hope Is Gone (Gematria (The Killing Name) and Psychosocial) and 2001’s Iowa (People = Shit and The Heretic Anthem).

Notably, founding member Shawn “Clown” Crahan was absent from the Resurrection show. The percussionist stayed home during Slipknot’s June European dates due to a family issue. Frontman Corey Taylor spoke about Clown’s disappearance during Slipknot’s set at Rock Am Ring in Germany on June 7.

“First things first,” he said, “obviously you can see we are missing one of our brothers. Unfortunately, Clown can not be here, he is back home, taking care of his family. He wanted desperately to be here, but he sends his fucking love from America.”

Slipknot are currently enjoying some downtime from the road, but drummer Eloy Casagrande said in October that work on new music is well underway.

“What I can tell you right now is that we are cooking, we are doing some new music, for sure,” he told Drummer’s Review. “Since I joined the band, we have been working on some new ideas. We keep exchanging guitar riffs, drum beats, so we are always doing something.”

When a new Slipknot album will see the light of day is unclear, but Clown said earlier this month that the band’s long-delayed studio project Look Outside Your Window will finally be out in 2026. The album, recorded during the All Hope Is Gone sessions and described by singer Corey Taylor as a “melodic” effort with a “Radiohead vibe”, was announced in 2018 and has repeatedly failed to materialise on release dates that the band have set.

SLIPKNOT - Live at Resurrection Fest EG 2025 (Viveiro, Galicia, Spain) [Full Show] - YouTube Watch On

Slipknot setlist: Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain – June 28, 2025