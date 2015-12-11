Yashin's Renegades due in February

Yashin will release their third studio album on February 26 via Another Century.

The band recorded the 12 track successor to 2012’s We Created A Monster at Innersound Studios in York over the summer.

Last month they released their single Dorothy Gale before touring the UK with Welsh rockers Skindred and Japanese metalcore outfit Crossfaith.

Vocalist Kevin Miles says of their latest effort: ”We have been writing tirelessly in the studio for some time now and are bursting to unleash this beast of a record.

”We needed a little break coming off the back of We Created A Monster and a great year of touring to recharge.”

He adds: “It goes without saying that we’re pleased to be back and we’re really happy with how the album’s come together.”