Vision Of Disorder to reissue Still EP

New York hardcore outfit Vision Of Disorder are to reissue their Still EP.

The record was originally launched on 7-inch in 1995. And as it approaches its 20th anniversary, it will be released on limited-edition 12-inch vinyl and digital formats on December 9 via Dignified Bastard.

Along with the four tracks that appeared on the original disc, three extra recordings will be included on the new release – all taped during the Still sessions.

The 12-inch vinyl comes in six colours, while a box set including all six discs along with signed test pressings is also available to pre-order from Dignified Bastard’s official website.

Still EP tracklist