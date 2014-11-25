Vision Of Disorder to reissue Still EP

New York hardcore outfit Vision Of Disorder are to reissue their Still EP.
The record was originally launched on 7-inch in 1995. And as it approaches its 20th anniversary, it will be released on limited-edition 12-inch vinyl and digital formats on December 9 via Dignified Bastard.
Along with the four tracks that appeared on the original disc, three extra recordings will be included on the new release – all taped during the Still sessions.
The 12-inch vinyl comes in six colours, while a box set including all six discs along with signed test pressings is also available to pre-order from Dignified Bastard’s official website.
Still EP tracklist
- Through My Eyes 2. Choke 3. Beneath The Green 4. Watch Out 5. D.T.O 6. No Regret 7. Formula For Failure