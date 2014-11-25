Trending

Vision Of Disorder to reissue Still EP

By Metal Hammer  

Hardcore outfit will re-release debut studio outing on limited-edition 12-inch vinyl

New York hardcore outfit Vision Of Disorder are to reissue their Still EP.

The record was originally launched on 7-inch in 1995. And as it approaches its 20th anniversary, it will be released on limited-edition 12-inch vinyl and digital formats on December 9 via Dignified Bastard.

Along with the four tracks that appeared on the original disc, three extra recordings will be included on the new release – all taped during the Still sessions.

The 12-inch vinyl comes in six colours, while a box set including all six discs along with signed test pressings is also available to pre-order from Dignified Bastard’s official website.

Still EP tracklist

  1. Through My Eyes 2. Choke 3. Beneath The Green 4. Watch Out 5. D.T.O 6. No Regret 7. Formula For Failure