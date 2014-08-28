Unearth reveal Watchers Of Rule

American metalcore outfit Unearth have announced details of their new album.

Watchers Of Rule is the band’s sixth studio output since forming in 1998 and will be launched on November 3 via Century Media.

The follow-up to 2011’s Darkness In The Light was produced by Mark Lewis, who has previously worked with Whitechapel and Devildriver.

Along with the album, the band have announced a European tour, which takes in three dates in the UK in September. On the road with the band will be Shadows Fall, The Acacia Strain, War Of Ages and Pay No Respect.

Full tracklist for the album have yet to be released.

UK dates

Sep 02: Bridgend Hobos

Sep 03: Derby Hairy Dog

Sep 04: London Underworld