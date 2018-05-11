Trinity Running Times For Tomorrow

Organisers have announced running times for tomorrow's Trinity III charity prog bash at London's Islington Assembly Hall.

After an enforced rejig when Tin Spirits had to pull-out due to illness (they've been replaced by Jennifer Rothery and Riccardo Romano), the running order for tomorrow's gig is as follows:

12.30pm - Doors

13.30 - The Big Intro

13.45 - Jenifer Rothery & Riccardo Romano

14.35 - Last Flight To Pluto

1530 - Ghost Community

1600 - Break (re-entry after 1730)

1800 - Auction

1850 - Touchstone

2000 - Knifeworld

2115 - Steve Rothery Band

2300 - End

Tickets are still available for the event.