Trinity Running Times For Tomorrow

Organisers have announced running times for tomorrow's Trinity III charity prog bash at London's Islington Assembly Hall.
After an enforced rejig when Tin Spirits had to pull-out due to illness (they've been replaced by Jennifer Rothery and Riccardo Romano), the running order for tomorrow's gig is as follows:
12.30pm - Doors
13.30 - The Big Intro
13.45 - Jenifer Rothery & Riccardo Romano
14.35 - Last Flight To Pluto
1530 - Ghost Community
1600 - Break (re-entry after 1730)
1800 - Auction
1850 - Touchstone
2000 - Knifeworld
2115 - Steve Rothery Band
2300 - End