Tim Bowness goes Dancing in remix

Tim Bowness has released a video to accompany the UXB remix of his track Dancing For You, which originally appeared on recent solo album Abandoned Dancehall Dreams.

Prog called the June title “a masterpiece and a contender as the triumph of 2014” and it’s garnered him a Progressive Music Award nomination in this year’s Anthem category.

Bowness appears at this weekend’s Resonance Festival as a member of Henry Fool, alongside Bigelf, The Enid and many others. The event takes place at The Bedford, Balham, London, from Thursday until Sunday, and proceeds will go to MacMillan Cancer Care.

Abandoned Dancehall Dreams is on sale now via InsideOut.

