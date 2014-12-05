The Darkness call up fans for vocals

The Darkness have invited fans to contribute vocals to a track from their fourth album – and also appear in the accompanying video.

Justin Hawkins and co want supporters to download material for free from their website, including an excerpt from a new song that fans can sing and clap along to on video.

They say: “We advise you to choose a colour matching the room or your most outrageous catsuit. Performances with background noises such as your mum hoovering or lions attacking wildebeest are a big no-no.”

The deadline for submission is Sunday 7 December.

The Darkness – who recently split with drummer Ed Graham – are expected to release the follow-up to 2012’s Hot Cakes next year.