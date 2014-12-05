Trending

The Darkness call up fans for vocals

By Classic Rock  

They want followers to sing and appear in video for 4th album

The Darkness have invited fans to contribute vocals to a track from their fourth album – and also appear in the accompanying video.

Justin Hawkins and co want supporters to download material for free from their website, including an excerpt from a new song that fans can sing and clap along to on video.

They say: “We advise you to choose a colour matching the room or your most outrageous catsuit. Performances with background noises such as your mum hoovering or lions attacking wildebeest are a big no-no.”

The deadline for submission is Sunday 7 December.

The Darkness – who recently split with drummer Ed Graham – are expected to release the follow-up to 2012’s Hot Cakes next year.