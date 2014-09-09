Symphony X in the studio to work on 9th record

Symphony X have returned to the studio to begin work on a new album.

The American prog metal veterans aim to release the follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast in early 2015.

Bass player Michael LePond says the band have started recording the drums. He tells United Rock Nations: “The songs are ready to go. We have 10 songs. We may record nine or 10, we’ll see how it goes.

“Stylistically, it’s not as heavy as Iconoclast was. It has a lot of classic Symphony X elements in it, which I think a lot of our fans were missing for a few years. So I think our fans will really like this one. It really just focuses on solid songwriting.”

The band are also working on a second fan club album, consisting of demos and rarities.