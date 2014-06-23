Sweat-stained suit fit for a King

A white suit stained with the sweat of Elvis Presley is expected to fetch up to £176,000 at auction.

The suit – which features a peacock emblem and sweat-stained armpits – was worn onstage by The King in Las Vegas in 1974.

Sotheby’s is hosting the sale of rock memorabilia in New York on Tuesday, June 24. The auction house describes Elvis’ jumpsuit as having rhinestone and gold lame decoration, as well as a broken zip and “minor staining and browning”. It is estimated to be worth between $200,000 and $300,000.

Other items for sale in the auction include Michael Jackson’s red military-style jacket, Jimi Hendrix’s guitar strap, Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to Like A Rolling Stone and Kurt Cobain’s smashed Univox guitar.