Skyharbor mark their Evolution

Skyharbor have launched a video for Evolution, the first track from their upcoming second album.

The follow-up to Blinding White Noise hasn’t been named yet – but there’s still time to join the band’s crowdfunding campaign which supports the work. The track is available as a free download for those who join the pledge campaign.

Skyharbor say: “Evolution pretty much sums up the journey we’ve been on. We feel it’s the perfect introduction to our second album and we hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

The band are nominated for a Metal Hammer Golden God at next week’s gala event, which takes place after the band appear at Download on Saturday as part of a European tour.

Skyharbour: Evolution