Sanctuary back with third cut

Sanctuary have announced details of their upcoming third album – 15 years after their last record.

The Seattle outfit say they have completed recording sessions for The Year The Sun Died and that it will be available on Monday, September 29.

It will feature 11 tracks as well as a bonus track – a cover version of Waiting For The Sun by The Doors.

Singer Warrel Dane says: “Now that hell has officially frozen over and the pigs have flown I can proudly say The Year The Sun Died is finished. The record that nobody thought would ever get here has come in kicking, and yes there is screaming.”

Sanctuary formed in in 1985 and released two albums before parting ways in 1992. They announced they had reformed in 2010 and it has taken four years for their comeback to be completed.