Rolo Tomassi, Baby Godzilla join Takedown bill

Rolo Tomassi and Baby Godzilla are among the 10 latest additions to the bill for the Takedown Festival.

They join headliners Mallory Knox, Charlie Simpson and InMe, who’ll be playing their album Overgrown Eden in full at Southampton University on March 7.

Zoax, Create To Inspire, Forever Never, Meta-stasis, Seething Akira, Gone By Tomorrow, We Deny and Old Boy are the other newly-announced names. Earlybird tickets are on sale now for £30.

Rolo Tomassi are currently recording their fourth album, set for launch next year. Baby Godzilla and Zoax just completed a UK tour together.

