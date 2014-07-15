Rob Reed fights for attention from a Rick Wakeman lookalike label executive in the latest video for solo album Sanctuary.

The promo features an excerpt from Sanctuary Part 2, which appears on the record Reed devised as his personal tribute to Tubular Bells.

The Magenta and Kompendium maestro recently said: “I wanted to play all the instruments, and for them all to be real – no synthesisers. The next four weeks were a bit of a blur as the music just came out. It turned out to be the most enjoyable album I’ve made.”

Sanctuary was co-produced by Tom Newman and mastered by Simon Heyworth – both worked on Mike Oldfield’s 1973 masterpiece. It’s released on July 21 via Tigermoth Records and it’s available for pre-order now.

Reed appears in the current edition of Prog, on sale now.