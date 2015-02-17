Philip Sayce wants to change world

Philip Sayce has released a video for his cover of Ten Years After classic I’d Love To Change The World.

It’s taken from seventh album Influences, which sees the Welsh-born Canadian exploring some of the concepts that inspired him to begin playing.

He recently said: “In some ways I went full circle since my parents played Clapton and Dire Straits when I was growing up. I heard nothing but the best then – and that’s what I’m trying to do today.”

The follow-up to 2012’s Steamroller had its UK release in August via Provogue. It’s launched in April in North America with two additional tracks, including I’d Love To Change The World.