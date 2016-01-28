Obsidian Kingdom reveal Black Swan promo

Obsidian Kingdom have released a video for their track Black Swan.

The song is the second to be unveiled from upcoming album A Year With No Summer, released on March 11.

On Black Swan, the band say: “The Black Swan mockumentary suggests a dramatic and unexpected shift in the routines that define our comfort zones.

“How would you react to being stripped of the illusion of freedom? Would you long for an idyllic past, warped by memory? Or would you rather adapt to the promise of a hostile and sublime future? Prepare yourself for A Year with No Summer.”

Joining keyboardist and vocalist Zer0 Æmeour Iggdrasil, drummer Ojete Mordaza II, bassist Om Rex Orale and guitarists Rider G Omega and Seerborn Ape Toy on the album are guest singers Attila Csihar from Mayhem and Ulver’s Kristoffer ‘Garm’ Rygg.

They previously streamed the track Away/Absent.