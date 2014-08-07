Trending

North Atlantic Oscillation celebrate August

Hear track from upcoming fourth album The Third Day

North Atlantic Oscillation have streamed August, the first track from upcoming album The Third Day.

The follow-up to 2012’s Fog Electric – which Prog described as “the nexus of pop, prog, post-rock and shoegaze” – is set for release on October 6 via Kscope.

Frontman Sam Healy says the Scots outfit were inspired by the sense of completeness on the Beatles’ Abbey Road album. He explains: “The way those tracks interweave is absolutely fantastic. Even as a kid I remember thinking, ‘That’s really clever –that’s a really interesting way to take advantage of your skills as an album writer rather than just a songwriter.’”

NAO tour England in October:

Oct 21: Newcastle Star & Shadow Cinema

Oct 22: London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

Oct 23: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Oct 24: Birmingham Oobleck

