North Atlantic Oscillation celebrate August

North Atlantic Oscillation have streamed August, the first track from upcoming album The Third Day.

The follow-up to 2012’s Fog Electric – which Prog described as “the nexus of pop, prog, post-rock and shoegaze” – is set for release on October 6 via Kscope.

Frontman Sam Healy says the Scots outfit were inspired by the sense of completeness on the Beatles’ Abbey Road album. He explains: “The way those tracks interweave is absolutely fantastic. Even as a kid I remember thinking, ‘That’s really clever –that’s a really interesting way to take advantage of your skills as an album writer rather than just a songwriter.’”

NAO tour England in October:

Oct 21: Newcastle Star & Shadow Cinema

Oct 22: London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

Oct 23: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Oct 24: Birmingham Oobleck