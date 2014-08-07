North Atlantic Oscillation celebrate August

North Atlantic Oscillation have streamed August, the first track from upcoming album The Third Day.
The follow-up to 2012’s Fog Electric – which Prog described as “the nexus of pop, prog, post-rock and shoegaze” – is set for release on October 6 via Kscope.
Frontman Sam Healy says the Scots outfit were inspired by the sense of completeness on the Beatles’ Abbey Road album. He explains: “The way those tracks interweave is absolutely fantastic. Even as a kid I remember thinking, ‘That’s really clever –that’s a really interesting way to take advantage of your skills as an album writer rather than just a songwriter.’”
NAO tour England in October:
Oct 21: Newcastle Star & Shadow Cinema
Oct 22: London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen
Oct 23: Manchester Soup Kitchen
Oct 24: Birmingham Oobleck