No stopping Suicide Silence

Suicide Silence have released an audio sample track featuring clips from every song on their upcoming album.

The Californian band release You Can’t Stop Me on Monday, July 14. It will be their first album with new singer Eddie Hermida, who stepped in following the death of Mitch Lucker in a 2012 motorcycle accident.

The six-minute sample track can be heard below.

You Can’t Stop Me is the band’s fourth album, its title taken from lyrics penned by founding member Lucker before his death.

