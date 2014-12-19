No Devotion hit the road in January

No Devotion have announced five UK dates for next year – including three support slots with Gerard Way.

The band formed by former members of Lostprophets and fronted by Geoff Rickly hit the road in January. They’re also expected to release their debut album early next year.

Headline dates in Bristol and Reading are accompanied by support slots with former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way in Birmingham, Southampton and London.

Jan 19: Bristol The Fleece

Jan 20: Birmingham O2 Academy (with Gerard Way)

Jan 21: Southampton O2 Guildhall (with Gerard Way)

Jan 22: Reading The Bowery District

Jan 23: London O2 Academy Brixton (with Gerard Way)