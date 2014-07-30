Moment of Beauty for August Burns Red

American Christian metalcore band August Burns Red have unleashed a promo for Beauty In Tragedy, a track taken from 2013’s Rescue & Restore album.

The video was shot over a week of live shows across the UK in February, which included gigs in London, Manchester and Cardiff.

Guitarist JB Brubaker says: “We played a bunch of small sweaty clubs and tried to capture the energy of such intimate environments. It was a lot of fun to make and we hope people enjoy it.”

The band take to the road next month for a 14-date European tour.