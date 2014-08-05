Marmozets get Weird on debut

Marmozets have revealed details of their upcoming debut album.
The Yorkshire band release The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets on Monday, September 29 through Roadrunner Records.
Along with Lonely The Brave, Marmozets will tour the UK in October.
The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets tracklist
- Born Young And Free 2. Why Do You Hate Me? 3. Captivate You 4. Is It Horrible 5. Cover Up 6. Particle 7. Cry 8. Weird And Wonderful 9. Vibetech 10. Love You Good 11. Hit The Wave 12. Move, Shake, Hide 13. Back To You