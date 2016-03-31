Lars Ulrich to take part in TV debate over world's most influential bands

Lars Ulrich will debate the topic of ‘world’s most influential bands’ on US television.

The Metallica drummer is a guest on Thursday’s (March 31) episode of Join Or Die. The show is hosted by Craig Ferguson and airs on the History channel.

Also appearing as guests on tonight’s episode, which compares the influence of some of the world’s biggest bands, will be radio host Tom Papa and music writer Alan Light.

In a trailer for the episode, which can be viewed below, Ulrich talks about the influence of the Rolling Stones and says: “Keith Richards will outlive us all.”

Metallica are working on their 10th album.