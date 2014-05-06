Lambesis fate put off by court

Tim Lambesis' sentencing for hiring a hitman to kill his wife has been postponed until later this month.

The As I Lay Dying frontman pleaded guilty to the crime in February of this year and faces up to nine years in prison, a further four years on parole and a fine of just under £6000.

Lambesis is reported to have given an undercover police officer posing as a hitman $1000 in cash and instructions on how to murder his wife Meggan. He filed for divorce from Meggan in 2012.

It is understood sentencing will take place in California on May 16.