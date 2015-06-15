Knifeworld confirmed as Lite support

Knifeworld will support Lite at their show at London’s The Dome on August 19, it’s been confirmed.

Their appearance on the bill will come after their two UK dates in Devon and Sheffield next month and their slot at the inaugural TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent on July 26.

Tickets for the London gig are now on sale.

The shows are in support of their second album The Unravelling which was released last year. In May the group issued Home Of The Newly Departed – a package featuring EPs Dear Lord, No Deal and Clairvoyant Fortnight.

Jul 24: Devon Kozfest, UK

Jul 25: Sheffield Tramlines Festival, UK

Jul 26: Kent Ramblin’ Man Fair, UK

Aug 19: London The Dome, UK