Darkest Hour make Misery

Darkest Hour have released a video for their track The Misery We Make, taken from their self-titled eighth album.

Described as the melodic death outfit’s “most accomplished and innovative offering to date,” it’s available now via Sumerian Records.

Guitarist Mike Schleibaum says producer Taylor Larson has to take much of the credit. “Tasked with making the most sonically modern, melodic and diverse album yet, Taylor looked the challenge right in the eyes. His uncompromising approach to pushing us as songwriters and musicians was unrivalled.”

The follow-up to 2011 album The Human Romance is Darkest Hour’s first with bassist Aaron Deal and drummer Travis Orbin.