Cowards stream Beyond My Hands

We’re premiering the new track from sludgey hardcore racket-makers Cowards, taken from their upcoming album Rise To Infamy.

The Parisian noisemongers are gearing up to release their second full-length in Feburary on Throatruiner Records, RVINS RECORDS and Deadlight Entertainment – and we’ve got the exclusive first play of the single!

If you’re a fan of having your ears pummelled into dust and vocals so harsh you have to wonder if their frontman moonlights as a glass eater. Punishingly beautiful.

Full tracklisting below: