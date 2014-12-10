Cattle Decapitation plot studio return

Cattle Decapitation have announced they are just about ready to start work on their seventh album.

The San Diego death grind outfit expect the follow-up to 2012’s Monolith Of Inhumanity to be released some time next year via Metal Blade Records.

Singer Travis Ryan says: “We’ve been hard at work on the new album for the past year and are currently writing the last song for it.

“We’re happy to announce we will be playing this string of shows with our friends Theories. After the shows, we’ll spend five weeks recording the new album once again with Dave Otero.”

The shows with Theories take place in San Diego, Los Angeles, Fresno, La Habra and Las Vegas in early January.