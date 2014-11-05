Armageddon are back with Locked In

Armageddon (ex-Arch Enemy man Chris Amott's outfit) have returned to the our world and are packing some serious malice as this new track demonstrates.

The latest offering since 2003’s Three album, Armageddon is taken from the upcoming full-length _Captivity And Devourment _– slated for a 2015 release.

Bassist Sara Claudius said of the new song: “Locked In was one of the last songs that we wrote for the album. Collectively, this is probably our favourite song to rehearse and play live because of the drive and energy. This also has one of my favourite solos from Chris Amott towards end of the song before the last chorus. Killer stuff.”

Full tracklist for the upcoming album:

Captivity And Devourment Locked In Rendition Fugitive Dust Conquer Thanatron Background Radiation The Watcher Equalizer Giants

