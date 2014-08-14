Accept embark on Final Journey

Accept have released a lyric video for their new track Final Journey.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming 14th album Blind Rage, released on August 18.

Frontman Mark Tornillo tells NPR: “Final Journey is certainly not about Accept, but about all of us. Eventually, we all take that final journey and when we do, we will most surely travel alone. Where to is the question.”

Accept launch a world tour next month, with a London date set for The Forum on November 27.

Blind Rage tracklist