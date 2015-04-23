Steve Hackett: I always think 'Would this be good enough for Genesis'

Steve Hackett’s recently released Wolflight album was his most successful album of original material since 1983’s Highly Strung, reaching No. 31 in the UK album charts.

Prog caught up with Hackett at the recent album launch event we sponsored in North London last month and discussed the making of the new record, in which the singer and guitarist reveals that he always holds his own solo material up against that he recorded with Genesis to see if he believes it would past muster. Keep your eyes peeled next week where Steve will be talking about what it really was like working close up with those wolves!