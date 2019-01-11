Here are the 12 biggest news stories of the week

Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody celebrates more success

The Queen and Freddie Mercury film has become the biggest music biopic of all time – and now it’s being recognised by the film industry. Not only did it pick up two Golden Globes on Sunday night, but it’s also been nominated for a whopping seven BAFTAS.

Read the full story

Axl Rose teams up with Looney Tunes for his first new track in 10 years

Yes, you read that headline right! The Guns N’ Roses frontman has released a new track in the shape of Rock The Rock – complete with animated video starring Bugs Bunny! What more could you want?

Read the full story

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor wants to record a “dark jazz album”

Slipknot might be hard at work on their new studio album, but vocalist Corey Taylor is looking even further ahead by revealing that his next project could be a jazz record.

Read the full story

The Mute Gods announce new album Atheists And Believers

Nick Beggs, Roger King and Marco Minnemann announced details of their third studio album earlier this week – and revealed that Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson is one of its guest stars.

Read the full story

Driver blames Motley Crue’s Kickstart My Heart for speeding ticket

A Canadian motorist found himself on the wrong side of the law this week when he got a little bit carried away while listening to the Crue’s Kickstart My Heart.

Read the full story

Joe Elliott: Def Leppard didn’t make any cash until Hysteria

Despite enjoying massive success in their early days, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott revealed that it wasn’t until after the release of their huge Hysteria album that the boys began to make any cash.

Read the full story

Watch Metallica perform country-inspired acoustic version of The Four Horsemen

Not content with a straightforward acoustic take on their classic 1983 track The Four Horsemen, Metallica decided to give it a distinctly country vibe… and it’s quite something!

Read the full story

Dave Grohl chugs a beer… then falls off the stage

The Foo Fighters leader was left red-faced in Las Vegas earlier this week when he downed a can of beer during the band’s set… and then proceeded to fall off the stage into the security pit.

As we all know, he’s done something similar before…

Read the full story

Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton releases track featuring Chester Bennington

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton unveiled the song he recorded with late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington this week – and it’s something special.

Read the full story

Alex and Geddy to host Rush fan day at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

While there’ll be no music again from Rush, guitarist Alex Lifeson and vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee will give fans something to cheer about later this month when they’ll appear at a very special day at the Rock Hall.

Read the full story

Kate Bush: I’m not a Tory supporter

Kate Bush moved to clarify comments she made in 2016 regarding UK Prime Minister Theresa May – and says she’s not a supporter of the Conservative Party.

Read the full story

(Image: © Erika Goldring/FilmMagic - Getty)

The Who plot 2019 studio album

The Who will release a new studio album later this year – their first since 2006’s Endless Wire. And that’s not all, they’ll also head out on a symphonic tour and hint at UK festival shows.

Read the full story

For all the latest news from the world of rock, metal and prog, keep your eyes on our news front page!